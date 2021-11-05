Get Active Community Grant Recipients Announced

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is pleased to announce 11 organisations have been supported through its Get Active Community Grant for a total of $20,000.

The Get Active Community Grant was launched in August 2021 to support eligible not-for-profit organisations and charities with entry passes so their customers can access different services at QLDC Sport and Recreation facilities.

Initially, the grant was meant to support a maximum of six organisations. However, thanks to the generous support of Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing, the number of recipients has almost doubled.

The community organisations receiving a grant in 2021-2022 include PACT, Southern Wellbeing Trust, MINT Charitable Trust, Lakes District Multicultural Council, Wakatipu Senior Citizens Association, Kahu Youth Trust, Adventure Development Limited, Wakatipu Youth Trust, Community Networks Wānaka, Remarkable Cancer Gym Charitable Trust and Wakatipu Mini Muscles Charitable Trust.

Simon Battrick, QLDC sport and recreation manager, was overwhelmed with the volume of responses and thrilled to see such a broad range of groups seeking to support health and wellbeing in the community.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to support these great organisations and get more people, more active through this grant. On behalf of QLDC I’d like to thank Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing for allowing us to increase the number of organisations benefitting. I’m looking forward to seeing the grant be put to use by some wonderful community organisations.”

Samantha Strong, programme and events coordinator at Kahu Youth Trust, says that the vouchers will go a long way in promoting active lifestyles in the community.

"We’re so excited to be receiving the Get Active Community Grant as this enables Kahu to offer more activities promoting healthy active lifestyles. We will be using these vouchers in many of our afterschool programmes, and holiday programmes assisting families to get their youth moving!" she said.

President at Lakes District Multicultural Council, Tam Schurmann is pleased to see the community get access to important health and wellbeing facilities.

"We're happy to be receiving the grant as it will give our community access to the important facilities. Exercise is important for health, wellbeing and socialising. Our community will now have affordable ways to get involved," she said.

The Get Active Community Grant will open applications again late next year. Further details about sources of community funding can be found on the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding.

© Scoop Media

