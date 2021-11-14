Serious Crash - SH7 - North Canterbury - Canterbury

Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Flintoft

Mouse Point Road and State Highway 7.

Two vehicles have collided and one person has been seroiously injured. Police

were notified at 8.48am.

The Serious Crash Unit will be on site to examine the scene and the road will

be closed for some time.

There are diversions in place down Flintoft Mouse Point Road and Rotheram

Road South.

© Scoop Media

