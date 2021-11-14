Serious Crash - SH7 - North Canterbury - Canterbury
Sunday, 14 November 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection
of Flintoft
Mouse Point Road and State Highway 7.
Two
vehicles have collided and one person has been seroiously
injured. Police
were notified at 8.48am.
The Serious
Crash Unit will be on site to examine the scene and the road
will
be closed for some time.
There are diversions in
place down Flintoft Mouse Point Road and Rotheram
Road
South.
