No Oil Spill From Partially Submerged Vessel

There are no visible signs of an oil leak from a boat partially submerged in the inner harbour.

An oil boom was placed around the boat which was found late yesterday afternoon and was monitored overnight. Investigations first thing this morning revealed no oil leakage.

Regional on-scene commander, Phil Nickerson says the vessel has contained the diesel fuel in its tank and there is no sign of spill. “We are on standby if the situation changes and will arrange further equipment to deploy if required.”

Good sea conditions are making it easier to investigate today as there is little surge.

A dive permit has been applied for and will be signed off by the harbour master. A salvage team is travelling from Hamilton and is expected in Gisborne late morning.

It is unclear exactly when salvage will take place.

Phil Nickerson says the response team is prepared for any fuel leaking.

