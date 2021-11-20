Prepare For Traffic Disruption In Central Auckland This Weekend

Police are aware of the potential for planned protests to cause some disruption to traffic this weekend in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Locations that protesters are expected to gather, including Auckland Domain, will be monitored by Police.

Police ask the community to be patient on the roads as we expect there might be some traffic delays and disruptions, particularly near the Domain on Saturday and in the wider CBD on Sunday.

Police recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest. However, this should not be at the expense of restrictions that are designed to keep our community safe.

Police are also reminding those who plan on attending the protests to conduct themselves in a calm manner and adhere to COVID-19 level 3 restrictions.

Breaches of the health order or other illegal behaviour may be followed up with enforcement action.

© Scoop Media

