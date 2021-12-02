Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID Shines A Light On Community Need

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

New Whakatipu based groups Mana Tahuna and The Kiwi Kit Community Trust (TKKCT) are grateful recipients of grants secured after Central Lakes Trust (CLT) board met to consider 27 grant applications at a recent grants meeting.

Both new to the Trust, the formation of these groups has been accentuated by COVID and illustrates the times we live in says CLT chief executive Susan Finlay.

The Kiwi Kit Community Trust (TKKCT) have been operating for just over a year to better support and connect migrants in our community. “The migrant community have suffered more than most due to COVID in our district. The sector was not recognised for government support in the COVID response, and many lost jobs and had a real lack of security with working and holiday visas,” Ms Finlay says.

The group are on a mission to support and empower migrants, unite the whole community, and celebrate diversity in the Queenstown Lakes district through events and ongoing programmes that fill the gaps identified across the community, Finlay says.

The group brainstormed with migrants to determine the key issues to be addressed and intend to deliver against those.

Kelsey Powell of TKKCT says, "The grant will enable us to bridge the gap between migrants and the wider community. We aim to be a safe space for migrants to share their voices as well as a culturally-appropriate conduit for organisations, business, and government agencies seeking access to the migrant community."

Finlay says, “Their work has taken on increased importance in light of COVID, and the same could be said for Mana Tahuna, as well as several other groups the Trust have provided grants to over multiple years.”

Mana Tahuna was created as there was a need to provide support for local Māori and help unite the Māori community in Queenstown and the neighbouring areas, especially in youth service, health and social services, and employment.

Post COVID the group were providing 170 food packs a week, this has now reduced to 60 plus.

Chief executive officer Michael Rewi is delighted with the grant. “The grant will give us some security moving forward while allowing us to further expand our outreach into Tāhuna and specifically surrounding areas to try and help whānau and rangatahi into employment and retraining services affected by COVID as well as into our other services.

Other grants include LUMA who receive a three year multigrant, a first for the trust in supporting an event.

Ms Finlay says, “Support over multiple years provides security to organisations in a time when that security can be lacking. They have put together a plan to reduce reliance on our funding, and increase their sustainability, which is ultimately what we want organisations to achieve, a multiyear grant to assist them in this plan makes good sense.”

LUMA receive $70K for 2022, $50K for 2023, and $30K for 2024.

LUMA chair, Duncan Forsyth says LUMA has always acknowledged that all financial help from grant funders is designed to achieve financial sustainability and not be an ongoing source of revenue or the event’s lifeline.

“We have been actively planning our own sustainability since LUMA’s inception and since CLT first came on board as a funder. Last year was the first year we charged an entrance fee, which was very successful. Security of a three-year grant with reduced funding per year, enables us to live up to our plan, and we are very grateful to the Trust for their support over the years.”

The November grants round saw close to $1.07 million granted to charitable organisations.

GRANTS APPROVED – NOVEMBER 2021

Project grants
Aspiring Athletes Club Inc.Equipment$1,337
Cavalcade Host TownMillers Flat Cavalcade Carnival 2022$5,500
Cromwell Lions ClubPisa Moorings AEC #3$1,240
Lake County A&P Society Inc.Lake Hayes A&P Show 2022$9,500
Lake Hawea Community CentreTennis Court Surface Upgrade$22,813
LUMALUMA 2022 – 2024$70,000
Queenstown Bowls Club Bowls Facility Building$60,000
Queenstown Climbing ClubRemarkables Wye Creek Rock Wren Project$6,500
Upper Clutha Tracks TrustGladstone Track Upgrade$33,750
Operational / Programme grants
Arts on Tour NZProgramme Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$11,756
Central Otago REAPOperational Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$105,000
Central Otago Riding for the DisabledOperational Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$11,000
Challenge WanakaJunior Festival of Triathlon 2022$20,366
Community Networks WanakaOperational Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$90,000
Cromwell Community Welfare TrustOperational Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2024$4,650
Cromwell Youth TrustOperational Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2024$203,170
Graeme Dingle Foundation SouthlandProgramme Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$19,250
Mana TahunaOperational Grant Dec 2021 – Mar 2023$23,333
New Zealand Centre for Gifted EducationProgramme Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$20,000
Otago Multiple Sclerosis Society Inc.Operational Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$7,330
Ronald McDonald House South IslandProgramme Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$119,250
Southern REAPDrive My Life Programme Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$34,600
Southland Multiple Sclerosis SocietyOperational Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2024$1,500
Sticks ‘n StonesProgramme Grant Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$100,000
The Boys Brigade in New Zealand Inc.ICONZ Edge Programme Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$20,038
The Kiwi Kit Community TrustProgramme Grant Dec 2021 – March 2023$8,682
Youth Employment ProjectCentral Otago Programme Jan 2022 – Dec 2022$60,000
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – NOVEMBER 2021:$1,070,565
FINANCIAL YEAR END 2021/2022:$9,424,181

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2021/2022 year only.

