Vehicle Collision - Tauranga Harbour Bridge - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to a vehicle collision on Te Awanui Drive on the

Tauranga Harbour Drive this morning.

A truck carrying a crane has crashed on the bridge and is likely to cause

significant delays.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

