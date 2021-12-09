Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bringing Christmas Cheer To Hundreds Of Families In Need

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 11:44 am
Press Release: Christchurch Methodist Mission

This Christmas, too many children will wake up without food on the table and presents under the tree. Every year the Christchurch Methodist Mission brings joy to hundreds of these children and relief to their parents through our Support a Family initiative.

For over 13 years we’ve been matching donors to families to provide them with a personalised Christmas hamper. Each hamper contains a gift for every child and a food hamper with groceries and Christmas essentials. Some donors choose to go further, with generous gifts for the whole family and parents too. Last year over 600 individuals received a hamper, including 350 children and 60 single parents.

Support a Family Coordinator Glenda Marshall says the hampers ensure families do not feel isolated and alone at Christmas. “Families are amazed that someone they don’t know is willing to help them out. It’s quite common to hear recipients say how good it is to be reminded that people do actually care.”

As families pick up their hampers they’re often taken back by the generosity.

“When we picked it up I sat in my car and cried. Was the first time in a long time my son had had a proper Christmas”

The process is anonymous, with donors receiving a family profile with details of each child’s interests and favourite hobbies to give them present ideas.

Without Support a Family, these families would be unable to give their children the Christmas they deserve. Not only do the children enjoy a magical Christmas, but parents have the financial burden of Christmas costs lifted off their shoulders; allowing them to relax and enjoy the day with their whānau.

The distribution of hampers will take place on Thursday 23rd December, with donors dropping off their hampers in the morning between 7:30am and 11am. The receiving families collect their hampers between 1pm and 5pm. Media are invited to attend on the day, and interviews can also be arranged outside these times with donors and recipient families.

The Christchurch Methodist Mission supports thousands of families every year through a wide-range of social services and support.

 

