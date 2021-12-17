Deputy Mayor Sarah Free To Run In 2022 As An Independent

Wellington’s Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says she will run again in the 2022 local body elections as an independent candidate.

“My values have not changed at all and I will still be working towards a sustainable, inclusive and resilient Wellington and working closely with Green and other progressive colleagues. However, the Motukairangi/Eastern Ward which I represent faces some complex issues- and I believe going forward I can best represent the ward and the wider city as an independent.”

“I am proud of what has been achieved in the last two years on Council; we have not walked away from making difficult and challenging decisions, including reviewing the way we work together as a team. Council has made important progress on some fundamental priorities for the city;- addressing deficits in our water and waste infrastructure, committing to improved cycling, walking and public transport through the LGWM partnership, strengthening of major civic buildings such as the Town Hall, St James and Central Library, building our new convention and exhibition space, improving public safety through the Poneke Promise and supporting our many businesses and diverse communities.”

“I am honoured to hold the leadership role that I do at such a time. I also want to pay tribute to the great work done by the Mayor and all my colleagues, our CEO and many staff, and of course to wish all Wellingtonians a very well deserved, relaxing, enjoyable and safe Christmas.”

