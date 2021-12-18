Banning Of Oslo Manifesto
Saturday, 18 December 2021, 8:47 pm
Press Release: Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand
The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand welcomes the
decision by the Classification Office to classify the
manifesto of terrorist Anders Brehvik as objectionable
material.
While this manifesto has been publicly
available for many year, we know it has inspired other
terrorists to undertake mass murder. The classification
sends a signal regarding this material, which is more than
just an expression of harmful opinions. The fact that the
manifesto also provides guidance on how to carry out a
terrorist act places it in the category of similar materials
from other actors which have a similar
classification.
We fully recognise that the
classification will not limit access to the Oslo Manifesto
for those who wish to seek it out. The classification does
have symbolic value and for those found in possession, will
provide redress through the justice system especially if it
held in conjunction with other troublesome
activities.
We thank the Classifications Office for
its work on a difficult decision and pray for the health and
safety of all who live in Aotearoa New
Zealand.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>