Banning Of Oslo Manifesto

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand welcomes the decision by the Classification Office to classify the manifesto of terrorist Anders Brehvik as objectionable material.

While this manifesto has been publicly available for many year, we know it has inspired other terrorists to undertake mass murder. The classification sends a signal regarding this material, which is more than just an expression of harmful opinions. The fact that the manifesto also provides guidance on how to carry out a terrorist act places it in the category of similar materials from other actors which have a similar classification.

We fully recognise that the classification will not limit access to the Oslo Manifesto for those who wish to seek it out. The classification does have symbolic value and for those found in possession, will provide redress through the justice system especially if it held in conjunction with other troublesome activities.

We thank the Classifications Office for its work on a difficult decision and pray for the health and safety of all who live in Aotearoa New Zealand.

