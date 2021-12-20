Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Future Development Strategy Feedback Breaks Ground In Identifying New Sites

Monday, 20 December 2021, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Feedback received during early engagement on the Nelson Tasman 2021-2051 Future Development Strategy (FDS) has helped identify some key preferences and new sites of interest.

The FDS is a joint project between Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council, which assesses and sets out where and how residential and business growth within both regions will occur over the next 30 years.

The FDS looks to increase affordable options for residential and commercial sites by enabling growth and planning for a range of housing types including smaller, denser housing.

Both councils held webinars with stakeholders and community members in October 2021, which gave people the opportunity to suggest sites for consideration as new growth areas. Similar engagement took place with iwi and hapū, and youth councillors.

The council teams have recently assessed 200 potential growth sites suggested by planning consultants, landowners and developers in the Nelson-Tasman region.

In the Tasman District, 154 sites were suggested, including growth areas outside of the urban environment in such as Tapawera, Murchison and Golden Bay.

Of these sites, 60 were included in the 2019 FDS and 74 were new sites, while 20 emerged through community consultation.

In Nelson, 46 sites were assessed. Most of these were included in the 2019 FDS, but seven were new sites. Ten sites were included in the 2019 FDS, but redefined following assessment.

Feedback received from the community and stakeholders during the engagement process included:

  • A preference for intensification over expansion, particularly as it relates to the protection of highly productive land and accessibility.
  • The importance of proximity to public transport, jobs and amenities in growth areas.
  • Concerns over how affordability is addressed, social housing is provided as well as how the FDS will implement the Carbon Zero Act and contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Importance of carefully managing risk from natural hazards, in particular sea level rise and flooding.

Stakeholders also provided information relating to key projects that should inform the FDS, including the National Resilience Programme Business Case, One Network Framework, Hope Bypass, Nelson Future Access, and the Richmond Programme Business Case.

Identification of infrastructure required to support the growth areas is underway, while liaison with developers and iwi is ongoing.

A draft of the FDS is being written and expected to be completed by February 2022. This will be followed by public consultation beginning in March 2022.

The strategy is then expected to be finalised by July 2022.

More information can be found on our websites:
tasman.govt.nz/fds and
https://shape.nelson.govt.nz/future-development-strategy

Or email us: futuredevelopmentstrategy@tasman.govt.nz and futuredevelopmentstrategy@ncc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 

National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 