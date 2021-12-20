Sky Tower Light Show For New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve, the Sky Tower in partnership with Auckland Council, Vector Lights and More FM will countdown to the New Year with an interactive light show.

Alongside the Auckland Harbour Bridge, the dynamic lightshow will run for four minutes, all in time with a playlist featuring Kiwi classics hosted by More FM.

Kiwis are encouraged to share the fun by filming it from a distance, tagging #skycitynye and sharing it to @SkyTower_NZ. To sing-along to the music, tune into More FM Auckland on 91.8 FM or through the Rova app, while watching the LED lights move to the beat and bring in the New Year.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

© Scoop Media