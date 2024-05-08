New Mahi Rangatahi Interns Welcomed

A student internship programme between Porirua City Council and local colleges has entered its third year.

Mahi Rangatahi interns and mentors. (Supplied)

The Mahi Rangatahi programme provides real-world work experience for young people in Porirua, including developing a CV, applying for a job, having an interview, as well the actual hands-on experience in their chosen role.

This year’s programme began on 29 April at the start of term 2. During the term, seven students will spend one day a week onsite working alongside a mentor in various Council teams.

Students from Aotea and Mana Colleges, and others who are clients of Partners Porirua, are participating this year. They will experience work in the areas of Harbour and Resource Recovery, Pacific Strategy, Children and Young People, Policy, at Pātaka Art + Museum, and Arena Fitness.

Mahi Rangatahi was introduced as a pilot programme in 2022 following feedback to Council from local schools on what would be most beneficial to help their students understand different career pathway options.

"This programme is an important way that Council can enact one of its strategic priorities of putting children and young people at the heart of our city," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"The programme has developed as we have received feedback from the students about what they find most valuable about the experience they have working at Council."

During their time at Council, the students are assigned a mentor for their time in the programme, and work under a relevant manager.

When the programme wraps up, managers provide the student with a reference to help them into future roles. Council also receives feedback from the students, parents, managers, mentors, and career advisors so the programme can continue to improve.

For students or others thinking about potential career pathways, the Porirua Careers Expo is happening this Thursday 9 May, at Te Rauparaha Arena, 9.30am-5.30pm.

Entry is free - visit our website and search ‘careers’ for more info.

