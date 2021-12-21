Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Zero Tolerance To Those Who Threaten The Health And Safety Of General Practice Staff

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: General Practice Leaders Forum

General Practices throughout New Zealand are taking a Zero Tolerance approach to anyone who puts the safety of their staff at risk following increasing levels of verbal and physical abuse.

Doctors, nurses, receptionists, and other professionals working in general practice throughout Aotearoa have been sworn at, threatened and in some cases physically assaulted as they maintain COVID safety precautions.

This abuse has included objects being thrown at staff and buildings being vandalised.

General practice has been key to the COVID-19 response for almost two years, with staff having gone above and beyond to carry out COVID swabbing and vaccinations in addition to their already heavy workload serving the health needs of their communities.

“They are tired, stressed and nearing the end of their ability to cope at a personal level,” says Chair of the General Practice Leaders Forum Dr Fiona Bolden.

“Above all else they deserve respect, not abuse.”

Members of the General Practice Leaders Forum (GPLF), comprising all major organisations representing General Practice, specialist GPs, nurses, and practice managers believe that the health and safety of practice staff remains a priority.

GPLF promotes a Zero Tolerance approach to anyone who puts the safety of those staff at risk or who abuses acceptable standards of behaviour for anyone visiting their workplace.

The health and safety of practice staff is a priority, and general practice have a right to appropriately respond to anyone who knowingly endangers their safety. This may include filing a complaint with the police, trespassing those people from their practice, and removing them from their patient list.

“New Zealanders can expect to be welcomed and treated with respect at their general practice and to receive necessary clinical care, regardless of their vaccination status,” says Dr Bolden.

“General practice staff have earned the same level of respect from their patients.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from General Practice Leaders Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 