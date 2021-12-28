Waiharara Fire Update 28 December 5.30pm
Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 6:18 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Tomorrow morning Fire and Emergency NZ is holding an
information session for residents of Waiharara and Kaimaumau
affected by the Waiharara fire in Northland.
Incident
Controller John Sutton will update the community on progress
fighting the fire, health and safety matters including
overnight access to the fireground, and the long-term
planning for recovery.
"We still have a lot of work to
do before we can declare the area safe, and we want to
explain to the community what we’re doing," he
says.
The information session will be at the Wharemaru
Marae O Kaimaumau at 11am and will also be livestreamed on
the Northland Fire and Emergency Facebook page so that those
who can’t attend can watch live or later.
Higher
humidity and consistent winds have made firefighting efforts
a little easier for the ground crews and machinery operators
tackling the fire today.
Mr Sutton says the size of
the fireground has increased to 2330ha with a perimeter of
about 40km following the breakout on Boxing Day.
Light
rain fell in the area overnight but only 0.4mm fell on the
fireground. No further significant rain is forecast over the
next few
days.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>