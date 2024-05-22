Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thank You, Aotearoa New Zealand, For Making The 2023 Census Count

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:11 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The first data from the 2023 Census will be published in one week, on 29 May 2024, thanks to everyone who took part, Stats NZ said today.

“Delivering next week’s release of census data has been a top priority for Stats NZ. It is important to us to give back to the people and communities who supported the census collection effort in 2023,” Government Statistician and Stats NZ Chief Executive, Mark Sowden said.

“I want to thank the hundreds of community organisations who stood with us, and for their communities, helping people take part in the 2023 Census. I would especially like to thank Te Kāhui Raraunga and the iwi involved in Te Mana Whakatipu iwi-led collections in three locations in the North Island.

Visit our website to read this news story:

  • Thank you, Aotearoa New Zealand, for making the 2023 Census count – Tatau tātou: all of us count
