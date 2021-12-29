Fatal Crash In Pukenui

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 1, Pukenui.

Tragically, one person has died at the scene and number of others injured following the crash which involved three vehicles.

Early information suggests that one person is status 1, two people are status 2 and further five people have moderate to minor injuries.

The road is still open but anyone travelling in the area can expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

