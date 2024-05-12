Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police monitoring movements of Hone Kay-Selwyn's body in Tāmaki Makaurau

Sunday, 12 May 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police spokesperson:

Police are continuing to closely monitor preparations in the lead up to the funeral of Hone Kay-Selwyn.

Today, we are monitoring the movement of Kay-Selwyn’s body from the Massey area to Ōtara ahead of planned funeral proceedings tomorrow.

As part of this we are monitoring the movement of gang members in parts of the city.

Police are deploying resource across the route and there will be support provided by the Police Air Support Unit.

High visibility and reassurance patrolling will also be conducted around the wider Massey and Ōtara areas today.

We have set very clear expectations on the standard of behaviour that is acceptable.

Motorists concerned about any activity they see should report this to Police so appropriate action can be taken.

If the incident is happening now, please contact 111.

Any other matters can also be reported by calling 105 or making a report online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

