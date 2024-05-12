Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT to Verrall: It's the bloat that's unprecedented

Sunday, 12 May 2024, 1:57 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Responding to Labour’s Ayesha Verrall on Q+A this morning, ACT’s Public Service spokesperson Todd Stephenson says:

“If the current public service cuts are unprecedented, that’s only because the ballooning of the Wellington bureaucracy under Labour was also unprecedented.

“Ayesha Verrall this morning admitted that the service New Zealanders received from the public sector did not match the growth in the number of people on the government’s payroll between 2017 and 2023.

“Labour is learning that throwing money at problems doesn’t work. If only it had listened to ACT for six years.

“The growing bureaucratic class in Wellington has failed to solve our country’s problems. We need to allow New Zealanders to make a difference in their own lives again.

“ACT’s view is that the reduction in size of the Wellington bureaucracy must go much further.

“Putting things right requires a smaller, more effective government that is much smarter about solving the long-term challenges that have grown under multiple governments.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 