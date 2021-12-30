Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gardens Trail Of Daytime Summer Delights

Thursday, 30 December 2021, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Enjoy a free, fun summers day out with whānau and friends, exploring a new Gardens Trail in the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Featuring an enchanted Gardens Gallery of art and sonic installations, this special self-guided daytime walk runs for three weeks starting Tuesday 11 January.

For the safety and well-being of our community and visitors, the popular Gardens Magic and Kids Magic events were unable to go ahead. Instead, Wellington City Council combined with the creative forces behind these events to create an arts-based, daytime alternative, showcasing the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Visitors will delight in following paths of discovery, wonder at art and fascinating historical features, pop into permanent attractions, including the Treehouse Visitor Centre and Shop, Cable Car Museum, Space Place, Begonia House, and take a pit stop at Picnic Café.

The Gardens Gallery open air exhibition will captivate all ages. Highlights include sculptures by Jason Hina, Johnny Turner and ethereal Kaynemaile creations. Other features are a Katherine Mansfield word garden, an enchanted pixie tree, shimmering bubbles and mirror balls, cheeky chrome gnomes, curious creatures, and evocative soundscapes floating through the trees.

Council is grateful to the many partners helping bring this experience to Wellingtonians: MJF Lighting, Kaynemaile and The Breeze, with support from ThemeWorks, Streamliner Productions, and Katherine Mansfield House and Garden, says Delia Shanly, Creative Producer – City Events.

“After we made the difficult decision not to go ahead with Gardens Magic, a lot of people have turned up their creative talents to full speed to help create this alternative free public offering to fill the January summer days.

“We’re excited by this new experience which will really showcase so much talent and creativity using the Botanic Garden as a natural backdrop. We also know that even regular visitors will discover something special which they may not have encountered before.”

Kayne Horsham from Kaynemaile was quick to respond as a key partner.

“We want to help bring some joy and wonder to people in place of the usual event, so we are creating a new centrepiece work for the Gardens Gallery duckpond and will install several of our popular kinetic chandeliers amongst the trees,” explains Kayne.

Wander the Gardens Trail, 11 – 30 January 2022, between 10.30am and 6pm daily. Free entry, just grab your Gardens Trail map and find information about your special Day Pass (to access discounts along the way) at wellington.govt.nz/gardens-trail.

The Wellington Cable Car is also jumping on board with special Gardens Trail family deals – and dogs ride for free! See more details at wellingtoncablecar.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 