Gardens Trail Of Daytime Summer Delights

Enjoy a free, fun summers day out with whānau and friends, exploring a new Gardens Trail in the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Featuring an enchanted Gardens Gallery of art and sonic installations, this special self-guided daytime walk runs for three weeks starting Tuesday 11 January.

For the safety and well-being of our community and visitors, the popular Gardens Magic and Kids Magic events were unable to go ahead. Instead, Wellington City Council combined with the creative forces behind these events to create an arts-based, daytime alternative, showcasing the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Visitors will delight in following paths of discovery, wonder at art and fascinating historical features, pop into permanent attractions, including the Treehouse Visitor Centre and Shop, Cable Car Museum, Space Place, Begonia House, and take a pit stop at Picnic Café.

The Gardens Gallery open air exhibition will captivate all ages. Highlights include sculptures by Jason Hina, Johnny Turner and ethereal Kaynemaile creations. Other features are a Katherine Mansfield word garden, an enchanted pixie tree, shimmering bubbles and mirror balls, cheeky chrome gnomes, curious creatures, and evocative soundscapes floating through the trees.

Council is grateful to the many partners helping bring this experience to Wellingtonians: MJF Lighting, Kaynemaile and The Breeze, with support from ThemeWorks, Streamliner Productions, and Katherine Mansfield House and Garden, says Delia Shanly, Creative Producer – City Events.

“After we made the difficult decision not to go ahead with Gardens Magic, a lot of people have turned up their creative talents to full speed to help create this alternative free public offering to fill the January summer days.

“We’re excited by this new experience which will really showcase so much talent and creativity using the Botanic Garden as a natural backdrop. We also know that even regular visitors will discover something special which they may not have encountered before.”

Kayne Horsham from Kaynemaile was quick to respond as a key partner.

“We want to help bring some joy and wonder to people in place of the usual event, so we are creating a new centrepiece work for the Gardens Gallery duckpond and will install several of our popular kinetic chandeliers amongst the trees,” explains Kayne.

Wander the Gardens Trail, 11 – 30 January 2022, between 10.30am and 6pm daily. Free entry, just grab your Gardens Trail map and find information about your special Day Pass (to access discounts along the way) at wellington.govt.nz/gardens-trail.

The Wellington Cable Car is also jumping on board with special Gardens Trail family deals – and dogs ride for free! See more details at wellingtoncablecar.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

