Three Strikes Debate Is Being Sidelined

Family First NZ says that debate is needed on the Government’s proposal to repeal the Three Strikes law, a law which targets repeat violent offenders, and is questioning why submissions are closing in the middle of the summer holidays when even the politicians are still absent.

Submissions on the proposed repeal close this Friday (7 January).

“This appears to be a cynical attempt to shut down debate on the proposed repeal which comes at a time when gang-related shootings and the use of firearms in general – including against our police - have become disturbingly normal. Last year, gun crime hit a new peak. Firearm related offences are nearly double that of just 10 years ago. And family violence is also sadly on the increase. Even frontline services are expressing concern,” says Bob McCoskrie, CEO of Family First NZ.

Family First is calling for the closing date for submissions to be extended until the end of the month.

A poll in November found that just 25% of New Zealanders want the ‘Three Strikes’ law repealed, including just 29% of Labour voters. Almost half of Labour voters want the law retained. Older respondents were more in favour of Three Strikes remaining. Net support for the law to remain by 2020 Party Vote is: National +45%, ACT +40%, Labour +17% and Greens +7%.

Ironically, the Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi when introducing the bill to scrap the law said “the public don’t like this law”. He is clearly wrong.

“It appears that the Labour government has no public mandate for scrapping this law, and the evidence suggests it is having the desired effect. There has been a dramatic drop from the number of 1st strikes to 2nd strikes and then again to a third strike. Criminals aren’t stupid. They are well aware of the law and its consequences. If the regime is scrapped, the government is in danger of sending a message that we’re not serious about the It’s Not OK zero-tolerance message on family violence, or zero tolerance on gun violence or sexual violence. The Three Strikes law reinforces that we take victimisations seriously.”

“This data indicates that the three strikes regime is accurately targeting the serious recidivist offenders.”

