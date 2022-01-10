Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maniapoto Appoints New Chief Executive

Monday, 10 January 2022, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Maniapoto Maori Trust Board

Chairman of the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB), Keith Ikin, has announced the appointment of Amber Lee Elliott (Ngāti Unu, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Paea, Ngāti Paretekawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Pahauwera) to the role of Chief Executive (CE) of the MMTB. 

Amber-Lee has been a valued staff member at MMTB for over ten years, holding several leadership roles during this time. 

“We are very pleased Amber-Lee has agreed to take on this role. Her skills and knowledge that have continued to grow during her tenure here will be a great asset for this position. This is a critical time for our iwi as we transition into the disestablishment of MMTB and development of the new post settlement governance entity” says Mr Ikin. 

“It is an honour and privilege to take up the MMTB CE role. Our people are the priority and with the guidance of our Board, we will ensure the wellbeing of our people and our rohe. This is particularly important given the ongoing challenges with Te Mate Urutā” says Amber-Lee. 

“I look forward to continuing the MMTB legacy of growth and aspirations for future generations.” 

Amber Lee’s appointment takes effect as of today, Monday 10th January 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maniapoto Maori Trust Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Failed Model Of Covid Best Practice


In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 