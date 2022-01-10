Maniapoto Appoints New Chief Executive

Chairman of the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB), Keith Ikin, has announced the appointment of Amber Lee Elliott (Ngāti Unu, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Paea, Ngāti Paretekawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Pahauwera) to the role of Chief Executive (CE) of the MMTB.

Amber-Lee has been a valued staff member at MMTB for over ten years, holding several leadership roles during this time.

“We are very pleased Amber-Lee has agreed to take on this role. Her skills and knowledge that have continued to grow during her tenure here will be a great asset for this position. This is a critical time for our iwi as we transition into the disestablishment of MMTB and development of the new post settlement governance entity” says Mr Ikin.

“It is an honour and privilege to take up the MMTB CE role. Our people are the priority and with the guidance of our Board, we will ensure the wellbeing of our people and our rohe. This is particularly important given the ongoing challenges with Te Mate Urutā” says Amber-Lee.

“I look forward to continuing the MMTB legacy of growth and aspirations for future generations.”

Amber Lee’s appointment takes effect as of today, Monday 10th January 2022.

