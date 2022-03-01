Rewanui Set To Be A “mane” Attraction For Riders

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:02 am
Press Release: Trimble New Zealand

Visitors to Wairarapa’s beautiful Rewanui Forest Park will be able to take in its splendour from horseback soon.

Plans are afoot to open the property to horses, creating an exciting new opportunity for riding in the area.

Rewanui lies 23km east of Masterton on the Castlepoint Road.

Its 334 hectares boast native bush, open grassland, and sites suitable for growing native and exotic trees.

It is ideally suited for year-round riding, with great tracks through forest, farmland, and bush.

The Foundation is developing the property as a forest park and a trial site for native and exotic timber trees.

The Montfort Trimble Foundation administers the park, and its members are excited about the move.

The Foundation worked closely with Wairarapa’s equestrians to form a safe and enjoyable riding option, sharing spaces with existing park users.

The newly developed car park, opposite the Riversdale turnoff, offers plenty of parking for floats and trucks.

Plans are also in place for new shelters, water, and toilets.

Kirsty McCarthy, a Foundation Board Member, said there is a lack of open farmland and forests accessible to the horse-riding community these days.

“It is no longer safe riding on many roads. The Dalefield Horse Riding Park in Carterton has been a great success with riders. Having another option available at a site that is close to Masterton is a real positive. It’s also a chance to continue to showcase this beautiful park”.

Jill Eastham from Masterton Adult Riding Club has had a test ride around one of the tracks.

Jill said she enjoyed a beautiful ride on well-formed tracks.

“The riding club is thrilled that there will be another option available to them – some members have commented how they have longed to ride there!”.

Riders will be welcomed later this year, and signage and safety systems are being prepared to help all Park users.

Opportunities to ride will be available through a booking system and open year-round, subject to other events and forestry operations.

Shared courteous and considerate use between walkers and riders, which works well in the Wellington Regional Parks such as Belmont, will be encouraged.

Rewanui will still be open to walkers who can enjoy the different views and landscapes offer a range of track options.

With the Totara, Matai, Mt Clyde trig, Natives, or Exotics loops, there is something for everyone at Rewanui!

Visit www.trimblefoundation.org.nz or email info@trimblefoundation.org.nz, or follow on Facebook for more information about Rewanui or the Montfort Trimble Foundation.

