Protesters Demanding 1080 For Waipoua Forest

Monday, 7 March 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: Geoff Reid

Protesters congregate outside Whangarei DOC office this morning demanding urgent action for broad-scale possum control in the Waipoua Forest and other Northland forest that are in a critical state.

Spokesperson Geoff Reid says, "For too long our department has been asleep while our forests die. Waipoua, home of iconic giant kauri Tāne Mahuta is in a critical state. It is incredibly sad to see so many ancient kohekohe and tōtara dying."

Demands for aerial possum control and stronger leadership from the Conservation Department are being made.

"There appears to be no comprehension of basic priorities or sense of national duty within the department.

We are witnessing thousands of ancient trees being eaten alive by possums, in the sanctuary!

If aerial predator control isn't undertaken before the winter possum onslaught begins, many more tuakana trees will die and many will never fully recover all under our watch. I’ve been in the tops of these trees and witnessed the damage with my own eyes. The current state of the canopy indicates that management of the Waipoua Forest Sanctuary borders on criminal negligence.”

In 1990 Waipoua was the first forest to receive aerial treatment by our Conservation Department. Since then it’s been done twice, and after each drop the forest and birds have started to recover.

"It’s very successful. It just needs to be done frequently enough.

DOC's best standard is every 3 years but with the last drop in 2011 it’s now 8 years overdue!

Every time aerial 1080 has been used in Northland forests, it’s been reactive, and years too late. This must change if we're to save our forests. 
 

Protecting our forests with legislation doesn’t prevent possums and other predators from destroying them. A rainforest like Waipoua requires dedicated protection every 3 years by our Conservation Department.

We wouldn’t condone the chainsawing of our last ancient tōtara in Waipoua, yet the possum plague that our department has allowed is so bad that it is producing the same result.

The best tool we have is aerial 1080. Yes, there is some resistance, but it has been supported 3 times in the past and each time it has been highly successful for the mauri of the forest.


Iwi have undertaken boundary control on the southern side of the Sancutary. This is a great start. Aerial 1080 is needed protect the interior of the forest.


We need a new dedicated entity within DOC that delivers timely possum control to provide assurance to the public that the forests of the North are properly protected and have a future. A dedicated entity focused on protecting our Northland forests from predators will also undertake essential education including wananga with local communities.”

A petition has been launched on the oneforenature.org.nz platform.

