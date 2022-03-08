Support Proposed Marine Reserve For Waiheke Island And Save Waipoua Forest

The new Hākaimangō-Matiatia Marine Reserve proposal made by the Friends of the Hauraki Gulf is drawing growing and wide-ranging support. Thank you to all those caring, conservation-minded citizens who have submitted positively in favour of it, and tangata whenua, community groups and local and NZ government leaders who have already publicly shown their support.

Please remind all your friends and family - indeed everyone you know - to make submissions about the Hākaimangō-Matiatia Marine Reserve proposal. The deadline for these submissions is 20 March 2022.

Please email your submissions now to DOC at:

waihekeproposal@publicvoice.co.nz

or go online at:

www.doc.govt.nz/waihekeproposal

You can find out more about the proposed marine reserve here.

