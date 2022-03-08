Support Proposed Marine Reserve For Waiheke Island And Save Waipoua Forest
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 6:24 am Press Release: Subliminal
The new Hākaimangō-Matiatia Marine Reserve proposal
made by the Friends
of the Hauraki Gulf is drawing growing and wide-ranging
support. Thank you to all those caring, conservation-minded
citizens who have submitted positively in favour of it, and
tangata whenua, community groups and local and NZ government
leaders who have already publicly shown their
support.
Please remind all your friends and family -
indeed everyone you know - to make submissions about the
Hākaimangō-Matiatia Marine Reserve proposal. The deadline
for these submissions is 20 March 2022.
