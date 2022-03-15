Newborn On Te Araroa
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Walking Access Commission
One wild idea turned into a family occasion when Asanka
told his wife Mariya, he wanted to walk Te Araroa. To his
surprise, Mariya replied, "let’s do it as a family". And
so Asanka, Mariya, Alexander (10), Victoria (7) and Erin (5
months) set out to walk the length of Aotearoa.
The
family started with the Cape Reinga to Paihia leg "to see if
the kids could do it." When it went well, the family hopped
on a plane to Invercargill to start the trail
northbound.
So far, "it’s been a challenging trail
but it’s really awesome to see our son (Erin) grow. He
really likes waterfalls," says Mariya.
"It’s been a
good experience to walk with the family together," says
Asanka. "Some parts have been challenging but it’s really
working. It already feels like such a big achievement and
it’s great family time!"
The family have already
walked close to 900km of Te Araroa. There are no thoughts of
stopping.
