Water Fluoridation In Wellington

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Regional Public Health - Wellington

Following on from Wellington Water’s media statement yesterday about Wellington fluoridation facilities in need of repair, we have the following statements to add.

Can be attributed to Dr Kathryn Fuge, Clinical Director – Bee Healthy Regional Dental Service, Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs:

With fluoride temporarily removed from water supplies in Porirua, Manor Park, Stokes Valley, Wellington City and Upper Hutt, we encourage our communities to be vigilant with oral health care at home. This includes brushing teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste (spit don't rinse after brushing to get maximum benefit for teeth) and avoid drinking any sugary drinks. Tap water is still the best drink for thirst. If parents or caregivers are concerned about their children’s teeth, they can contact their child’s dental provider or Bee Healthy Regional Dental Service (Wellington region’s child oral health service) on 0800 talk teeth (0800 825 583).

Bee Healthy apply fluoride varnish at least once a year to most children’s teeth. If considered necessary, our service can supplement this on a case-by-case basis.

We encourage people to talk to their dentist or oral health professional for advice about other fluoride products they may wish to use while the drinking water supply is temporarily not fluoridated.

Can be attributed to Dr Stephen Palmer, Medical Officer of Health, Regional Public Health:

Community water fluoridation is a very effective public health measure to reduce tooth decay. This is further supported by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention which lauded community water fluoridation as one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century. Fluoridating water delivers health equity outcomes for all regardless of age, ethnicity, education or employment status. This cost effective public health measure helps to ensure that no community has to carry an excessive burden of being impacted by poor oral health. We support Wellington Water to repair the fluoridation facilities, so that fluoridated drinking water can once again be safely provided to our communities.

