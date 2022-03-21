North Cape Operation - Update Two
Monday, 21 March 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
The Rescue Coordination Centre is continuing to search
for a number of unaccounted people in the waters off North
Cape.
An emergency position-indicating radio beacon
(EPIRB) was activated by a vessel at about 8pm, Sunday 20
March.
Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Nick Burt
says, this is a highly technical operation, with a number of
agencies working together in the search.
The vessel
had 10 people on-board, five have been rescued. They are
currently in Kaitaia Hospital, all of whom are in a stable
condition.
The operation is still active, with
helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting
the search as well.
Ground crews also searching along
the
shoreline.
