North Cape Operation - Update Two

The Rescue Coordination Centre is continuing to search for a number of unaccounted people in the waters off North Cape.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) was activated by a vessel at about 8pm, Sunday 20 March.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman Nick Burt says, this is a highly technical operation, with a number of agencies working together in the search.

The vessel had 10 people on-board, five have been rescued. They are currently in Kaitaia Hospital, all of whom are in a stable condition.

The operation is still active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

Ground crews also searching along the shoreline.

© Scoop Media

