New Electoral Wards Confirmed For Porirua City

Porirua’s new ward structure for October’s local body elections have been confirmed.

In a decision released today, the Local Government Commission upheld the Council’s proposal to have three new wards for the city - Onepoto and Pāuatahanui general wards, along with the Parirua Māori ward.

The change to the ward structure - Porirua previously had the northern, eastern and western wards - comes following a representation review and public consultation after the Māori ward was established last year.

One appeal had been received on the Council’s final proposal, which meant the final determination was put before the Local Government Commission.

The Commission commented in its decision that "the proposed membership and ward arrangements will provide effective representation for the communities of interest in Porirua City".

The Council will consist of the mayor and 10 councillors - one from Parirua, four from Pāuatahanui (covering the northern and rural parts of the city) and five from Onepoto (covering Titahi Bay and eastern Porirua, ending at Ascot Park).

Names for the wards - all inspired by our harbour, Te Awarua-o-Porirua - have been gifted to Council by mana whenua, Ngāti Toa.

Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour has two arms, Pāuatahanui and Onepoto, so the two general wards are named in line with these.

Parirua, meanwhile, is the original name of the harbour and city, which translates to ‘twin flowings of the tide’ and is of historical significance to Ngāti Toa.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the ward determination is welcome news, and the confirmation of arrangements for a Māori ward is a great step for the city.

"After consultation with Ngāti Toa Rangatira, we joined many Councils around New Zealand in establishing a Māori ward for the 2022 elections.

"We heard from our community during the creation of our proposed wards, and the final proposal reflects this feedback. We are pleased to see the Commission confirm our wards today."

Postal voting forms will go out to residents in September, with voting closing at midday on 8 October. Now is the time to make sure you are enrolled correctly - go to vote.nz to check.

© Scoop Media

