Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Learn More About Rotorua Lakes Council’s Plan For 2022/23 At Upcoming Public Talks

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Rotorua Lakes Council is currently engaging with the community about the proposed work programme and budget for the 2022/23 financial year and will be hosting public talks at Rotorua Library over the next two weeks for those that would like to learn more and provide feedback.

Public talks will be held on:

· Wednesday 27 April: 5.30pm – 6.30pm, Rotorua Library – Te Aka Mauri

· Tuesday 3 May: 5.30pm – 6.30pm, Rotorua Library – Te Aka Mauri

Council is proposing to uplift Year 2 (2022/23 financial year) of the 2021-2031 Long-term Plan (LTP), and while consultation is not required when there are no material changes from what is signalled in the LTP, feedback is being sought during the community engagement period to help inform final decision-making.

A discussion document outlining the proposed work programme is available HERE.

The document sets out what is proposed for 2022/23, how that will be funded, and what challenges and risks Council expects to be facing during this period.

What’s proposed for the 2022/23 year, in summary:

· Overall average rates increase of 5.7%, as signalled in the LTP.

· Debt increase of $84m which is broadly in line with what was indicated in the LTP and is well within Council’s debt limits.

· Debt will be used to support $143m of investment in infrastructure for the community and the key focus of the LTP remains – including housing and development, safety and security and projects such as the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre and Aquatic Centre upgrades.

Key strategies

While we continue to face challenging and uncertain times, Council remains committed to delivering on the five key strategies underpinning the LTP - homes and thriving communities, community safety, economic development, climate action and enabling infrastructure.

Risks and challenges

The risks to ongoing service provision Council has identified include Covid-19, climate change, Government reforms, staff retention and recruitment, inflation, interest costs and the reputation of Rotorua. Within the discussion document, Council highlights these risks and how they will be managed to ensure Council is in a position to continue to provide essential services to the community and to operate with minimal disruption.

Completion of projects

In 2022/23 the community can look forward to the completion of some of Council’s place shaping projects - the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Whakarewarewa Forest project and the Lakefront Redevelopment.

Have your say between 11 April and 11 May

There are a variety of ways to provide feedback and engage with Council about this plan during the engagement period, 11 April – 11 May.

Members of the public are encouraged to:

· Visit Let’s Talk/Kōrero mai at rotorualakescouncil.nz/koreromai and complete a feedback form; or

· Phone Council on 0800 020 001 and provide verbal feedback; or

· Post comments and suggestions on the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook page. Comments and suggestions will be considered (note: receipt of feedback provided via social media cannot be acknowledged); or

· Attend one of the public talks detailed above.

Upcoming conversations

As indicated in the LTP, Council will be consulting with the community on a number of conversation topics throughout this year. Follow us on social media or visit rotorualakescouncil.nz/koreromai to stay up-to-date.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>



Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 