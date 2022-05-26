Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide investigation launched – Mount Albert

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB:

A homicide investigation, Operation Volans, is now underway after a man was found dead in Mount Albert on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Roy Clements Treeway at about 6.45pm on Tuesday 24 May.

Enquiries to date have indicated that the death is now a homicide investigation.

This is a tragic situation and the family is understandably devastated by what has occurred.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to name the victim but we will look to do so in due course.

A scene guard remains in place at Roy Clements Treeway and is likely to remain in place over the coming days.

Police are treating this matter extremely seriously and we are determined to holding the person, or persons, responsible to account.

We understand residents in the area may be feeling uneasy but they will notice an increased Police presence in the area.

We urge anyone who feel unsafe at all, or who sees anything suspicious, to contact Police immediately.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the Roy Clements Treeway area on Tuesday 24 May – from late afternoon through to 7pm and we ask them to make contact with Police.

Any information or relevant detail that may assist us with our investigation is important and we urge you to call 105, quoting file number 220524/8192, or Operation Volans.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 