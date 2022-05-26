Homicide investigation launched – Mount Albert

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB:

A homicide investigation, Operation Volans, is now underway after a man was found dead in Mount Albert on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Roy Clements Treeway at about 6.45pm on Tuesday 24 May.

Enquiries to date have indicated that the death is now a homicide investigation.

This is a tragic situation and the family is understandably devastated by what has occurred.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to name the victim but we will look to do so in due course.

A scene guard remains in place at Roy Clements Treeway and is likely to remain in place over the coming days.

Police are treating this matter extremely seriously and we are determined to holding the person, or persons, responsible to account.

We understand residents in the area may be feeling uneasy but they will notice an increased Police presence in the area.

We urge anyone who feel unsafe at all, or who sees anything suspicious, to contact Police immediately.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the Roy Clements Treeway area on Tuesday 24 May – from late afternoon through to 7pm and we ask them to make contact with Police.

Any information or relevant detail that may assist us with our investigation is important and we urge you to call 105, quoting file number 220524/8192, or Operation Volans.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

