New Multifunctional Service Centre Opens In Tauranga

Friday, 27 May 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Today Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s new Tauranga Service Centre was officially opened by Internal Affairs Minister, Hon. Jan Tinetti.

"The centre will better provide the equipment, logistics, information technology and resources firefighters need to do their job," say Russell Wood, Deputy Chief Executive Organisational Strategy and Capability Development.

"Firefighters play a vital role in communities to keep people and property safe. That’s why it’s important that this service centre can manage, store, maintain and distribute safe and fit-for-purpose equipment when and where firefighters need it.

The centre will manage Fire and Emergency’s regional equipment, logistics, fleet, ICT, and property.

"This centre distributes the full range of firefighting and emergency response tools, equipment, technology and other resources, including storing and distributing all the COVID PPE gear used by firefighters across the North Island, and storing and managing thermal imaging equipment used for search and rescue operations," Russell Wood says.

"It has been built for the future and designed to be sustainable to cater to the long-term needs of the region," he says.

The centre is the workplace for thirteen Fire and Emergency personnel involved in asset management, maintenance, and logistics.

Today’s Service Centre opening was also attended by Ngāti Ranginui iwi representatives Des Tata and Sonny Ranapia, Fire and Emergency Board Member Mary-Anne Macleod, Fire and Emergency’s Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally and members of Fire and Emergency’s Service Delivery and Organisational Strategy and Capability Development teams.

