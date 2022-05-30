TECT Rescue Helicopter's Weekend Missions
Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:16 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust
On Saturday, May 28, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was
tasked to transport a woman in her 30's from Tauranga
Hospital who had suffered from pregnancy complications. The
woman was flown to Auckland Hospital for further
treatment.
The same day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter
was dispatched to Kaimai Forest Park for an activated
Personal Locator Beacon, where a man in his 20's had
sustained a leg injury whilst tramping. The patient was
airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further
treatment.
On Sunday, May 29, the TECT Rescue
Helicopter was dispatched to Ōmokoroa for a man in his 30's
who had sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident
involving a motorcycle. The patient was airlifted to Waikato
Hospital for further
treatment.
