TECT Rescue Helicopter's Weekend Missions

On Saturday, May 28, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a woman in her 30's from Tauranga Hospital who had suffered from pregnancy complications. The woman was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kaimai Forest Park for an activated Personal Locator Beacon, where a man in his 20's had sustained a leg injury whilst tramping. The patient was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, May 29, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ōmokoroa for a man in his 30's who had sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

