Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Top Tips For Taste Of Pasifika In June

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Taste of Pasifika Festival is just around the corner, kicking off at The Cloud on Auckland’s waterfront this Friday with a winter-warming line up of Pacific culture, kai and plenty of soul.

Here are our top tips to ensure you pack the most into your Festival experience.

  • Bring your appetite

Pacific soul food will be top of the menu, with your favourite Pasifika flavours waiting to be enjoyed. From Cook Island comfort food to Tongan-style chop suey to Fijian lovo and more. Plus, iconic Pasifika watermelon and pineapple ice cream!

  • Make a night of it

The Taste of Pasifika Showcase, from 7 – 10 pm on Friday 3 June is where the whānau will want to be for a taste of the very best Pasifika music, dance and fashion, presented under the musical direction of Adeaze’s Nainz Tupa’i and Vince Harder. Grab some kai, take a seat, and get ready to be wowed.

  • Be prepared to move and groove

Super Saturdays including Poly Zumba, X-Treme Hip-Hop, Poly Movement and more will have you moving and shaking Pasifika-styles in sessions at various locations, led by some of the best in the business.

  • Hit the stage!

Take your pick from thrilling performances across two stages at The Cloud by cultural groups from 10 Pacific nations, or step up to the mic at the Taste of Pasifika Open Mic session and show off your vocal talent.

  • Enrich your soul

Uplift your spirits and let your soul soar to the sounds of live Poly funk, soul and RnB at the Sunday Soul Sessions , or soak up beautiful waiata at the Te Mānghai Pāho Backyard Stage Session at The Cloud.

  • Get down with the rangatahi

Be stunned by the talent of our Pasifika youth in performances by 2022 Polyfest secondary school finalists Manurewa High School, Māngere College, Mt Albert Grammar and Avondale College at The Cloud over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

  • Listen and Learn

Workshops, storytelling, panel discussions and film - everything from climate change to history to the voices of our emerging young Pasifika leaders will be covered in the Talanoa Bowl.

  • Art matters

Immerse yourself in visual works by Pasifika artists curated by Nigel Borell, on display at the Tapa Bowl at The Cloud. Then watch as a crew of top graf artists throw up a Pasifika-inspired mega piece, back to back, in just eight hours.

  • Shop ‘til you drop

Get your Christmas shopping sorted early with beautiful Pasifika crafts, jewellery, clothing, books, tapa cloth goodies and more from 14 stalls on site across the Taste of Pasifika venues. NB there is no EFTPOS on site, so make sure you visit the ATM beforehand. 

  • Take your time

With Taste of Pasifika events taking place over three weekends at various locations, you can choose when and where to soak up the experience.

Check out the daily programme line-ups here, as well as transport and parking options, the on site amenities and our frequently asked questions here.

Then relax and enjoy!

  • But wait, there’s more!
  • Vector Lights presents the Taste of Pasifika sustainable light and sound show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, playing every 30 minutes from 6 pm until midnight, 3 – 5 June. Feel your heart beating to the sounds of drums as the lights take you on a journey throughout the Pacific, from Fiji to French Polynesia, and everywhere in-between.
  • Learn about the origins of the Pasifka Festival, and enjoy the stories, memories and highlights as shared by three Pasifka Festival personalities in a very special video created by our friends at NZME here, from this Thursday.
  • Roll back the years and unpack the memories of festivals past with our photo gallery of iconic Pasifika moments here.
  • Find out more about the talented and inspirational creatives behind the art and fashion on offer at Taste of Pasifika Festival here.

Cook up a storm and whet your appetite for all things Pasifika with our selection of delicious Pacific-inspired recipes here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>

National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 