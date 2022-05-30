Top Tips For Taste Of Pasifika In June

Taste of Pasifika Festival is just around the corner, kicking off at The Cloud on Auckland’s waterfront this Friday with a winter-warming line up of Pacific culture, kai and plenty of soul.

Here are our top tips to ensure you pack the most into your Festival experience.

Bring your appetite

Pacific soul food will be top of the menu, with your favourite Pasifika flavours waiting to be enjoyed. From Cook Island comfort food to Tongan-style chop suey to Fijian lovo and more. Plus, iconic Pasifika watermelon and pineapple ice cream!

Make a night of it

The Taste of Pasifika Showcase, from 7 – 10 pm on Friday 3 June is where the whānau will want to be for a taste of the very best Pasifika music, dance and fashion, presented under the musical direction of Adeaze’s Nainz Tupa’i and Vince Harder. Grab some kai, take a seat, and get ready to be wowed.

Be prepared to move and groove

Super Saturdays including Poly Zumba, X-Treme Hip-Hop, Poly Movement and more will have you moving and shaking Pasifika-styles in sessions at various locations, led by some of the best in the business.

Hit the stage!

Take your pick from thrilling performances across two stages at The Cloud by cultural groups from 10 Pacific nations, or step up to the mic at the Taste of Pasifika Open Mic session and show off your vocal talent.

Enrich your soul

Uplift your spirits and let your soul soar to the sounds of live Poly funk, soul and RnB at the Sunday Soul Sessions , or soak up beautiful waiata at the Te Mānghai Pāho Backyard Stage Session at The Cloud.

Get down with the rangatahi

Be stunned by the talent of our Pasifika youth in performances by 2022 Polyfest secondary school finalists Manurewa High School, Māngere College, Mt Albert Grammar and Avondale College at The Cloud over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Listen and Learn

Workshops, storytelling, panel discussions and film - everything from climate change to history to the voices of our emerging young Pasifika leaders will be covered in the Talanoa Bowl.

Art matters

Immerse yourself in visual works by Pasifika artists curated by Nigel Borell, on display at the Tapa Bowl at The Cloud. Then watch as a crew of top graf artists throw up a Pasifika-inspired mega piece, back to back, in just eight hours.

Shop ‘til you drop

Get your Christmas shopping sorted early with beautiful Pasifika crafts, jewellery, clothing, books, tapa cloth goodies and more from 14 stalls on site across the Taste of Pasifika venues. NB there is no EFTPOS on site, so make sure you visit the ATM beforehand.

Take your time

With Taste of Pasifika events taking place over three weekends at various locations, you can choose when and where to soak up the experience.

Check out the daily programme line-ups here, as well as transport and parking options, the on site amenities and our frequently asked questions here.

Then relax and enjoy!

But wait, there’s more!

Vector Lights presents the Taste of Pasifika sustainable light and sound show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, playing every 30 minutes from 6 pm until midnight, 3 – 5 June. Feel your heart beating to the sounds of drums as the lights take you on a journey throughout the Pacific, from Fiji to French Polynesia, and everywhere in-between.

Learn about the origins of the Pasifka Festival, and enjoy the stories, memories and highlights as shared by three Pasifka Festival personalities in a very special video created by our friends at NZME here, from this Thursday.

Roll back the years and unpack the memories of festivals past with our photo gallery of iconic Pasifika moments here.

Find out more about the talented and inspirational creatives behind the art and fashion on offer at Taste of Pasifika Festival here.

Cook up a storm and whet your appetite for all things Pasifika with our selection of delicious Pacific-inspired recipes here.

