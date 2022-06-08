Mystery Wine Mystery Dine Part Of Elemental AKL

Embrace your curiosity and get set for a mystery dining experience coming to Ponsonby Road this July.

Part of Elemental AKL, Mystery Wine Mystery Dine will see some of Ponsonby’s most popular establishments offer an exciting set menu over three different weekends, with guests letting someone else choose their dining destination.

Guests will purchase a ticket to the event without knowing which restaurant they will be enjoying, and will be notified of their dinner, lunch or happy hour venue prior to the day.

Mystery Wine Mystery Dine will run over three dates, with three different themed events to enjoy.

Saturday 16 July 2022 – Ponsonby Does Dinner

Some of Ponsonby’s decadent dining establishments offer a specially-designed evening offering, including drink on arrival.

Saturday 23 July 2022 – The Ponsonby Social Mile

Some of Ponsonby’s casual choices offer a happy hour-style afternoon, including drink on arrival.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Ponsonby Long Lunch

Some of Ponsonby's longtime favourites offer up a lavish long lunch, including drink on arrival.

“Being spoilt for choice along Ponsonby Road's diverse dining strip, this takes the hard work out of choosing where to go with friends.

“It’s also a fun way to support local after the tough time hospitality has had over the past few years,” says Joelle Talbot from Fortis Events.

Get a group of your friends together today and stay spontaneous with Mystery Wine Mystery Dine!



Tickets are available at www.fortisevents.co.nz/mwmd

Fortis Events, in association with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, is proud to be part of Elemental AKL.

