Serious Crash, Whangamata Road, Taupo - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles

on Whangamata Road, Marotiri, Taupo.

Police were notified of the crash at 11am.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

More information will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

