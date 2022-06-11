Serious Crash, Whangamata Road, Taupo - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 11 June 2022, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving two vehicles
on Whangamata Road, Marotiri,
Taupo.
Police were notified of the crash at
11am.
The road is blocked and motorists are asked to
avoid the area.
Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
More information will be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more