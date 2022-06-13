Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Inaugural Whānau Expos In Ruapehu Connects Communities Through Puanga & Matariki

Monday, 13 June 2022, 11:09 am
Press Release: Visit Ruapehu

The highly anticipated Ruapehu Puanga and Mataraki Whānau Expos kick off this week to celebrate the start of the Māori New Year.

A collective effort by local hapū, Visit Ruapehu and Waihuia Ventures Ltd, a series of festivities throughout the month are planned to commemorate this special time of year.

This coming Wednesday 15 June, the Puanga Whānau Expo will be held at Raetihi Marae from 4-7 pm for local communities to come together to reconnect, reflect and revitalise indigenous knowledge through kōrero as well as a hāngī.

A respected and well-known advocate and practitioner of living by the lunar calendar, guest speaker Meretini Bennett-Huxtable of Mokai Patea descent has been working to create awareness of Maramataka as a tool to assist Māori and non-Māori in maintaining health and wellbeing priorities, work-life balance, reflective practice, and increased self-awareness.

“Our Mātauranga passes down through our DNA and every opportunity to practice is an opportunity to help our people remember their narratives,” adds Meretini.

Meretini will be joined by guest speaker and cultural advisor Shiro Brown of Ngāti Rangi descent as well as event MC Elijah Pue of Ngāti Rangi & Ngāti Uenuku descent.

Working tirelessly behind the scenes, Troy Brown from Waihuia Ventures Ltd hopes that these inaugural Whānau Expos continue to grow from strength to strength each year.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for whānau and tourism operators to come together and learn about Puanga and Matariki. The support we’ve received from Raetihi and Morero Marae has been incredible,” shares Troy.

Local operators Josephine and Ken Haworth from Whanganui River Adventures in Pipiriki will be attending the Puanga Whānau Expo in Raetihi and are looking forward to the event.

“For us Matariki is about bringing our families and communities together in everything we do and to celebrate new beginnings. We will be offering local discounts for our Bridge to Nowhere Tour at the expo,” reveals Josephine Haworth.

Based in National Park Village, local guiding company Adrift Tongariro will also be at the expo showcasing a range of outdoor adventures to enjoy in Ruapehu with a few giveaways on offer including an adventure tourism internship with Adrift Tongariro for one successful applicant to gain outdoor training, hospitality and health and safety skills.

Key events:

  • 12th June Puanga Wānanga
  • 13th June Maunga Karakia
  • 15th June Ruapehu Puanga Whānau Expo at Raetihi Marae from 4-7 pm
  • 23rd June Ruapehu Matariki Whānau Expo at Taumarunui War Memorial Hall from 4-7 pm

Hāngī will be available for the first 200 visitors at the Ruapehu Puanga Whānau Expo in Raetihi and the Ruapehu Matariki Whānau Expo in Taumarunui.

https://www.visitruapehu.com/events/matariki

