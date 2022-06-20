Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SPCA Recognises Its Most Outstanding Volunteers With Purina National Volunteer Awards

Monday, 20 June 2022, 5:58 am
Press Release: SPCA

SPCA is celebrating another year of its exceptional volunteers with the 2022 SPCA Purina National Volunteer Awards. 

Each year, the charity pays tribute to the thousands of volunteers across the country, who donate their personal time and energy to help make a difference to the lives of New Zealand’s most vulnerable animals.

The awards recognise the ongoing contribution that volunteers make to SPCA, from helping out at the Centres, to fostering animals in their own homes. 

Whether it’s cleaning cat huts, administration work, socialising with animals, or giving time each week to raise crucial funds through SPCA’s Op Shops, these volunteers are the beating heart of the organisation.

SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says volunteers are crucial in the essential running of Centres and Op Shops across the country, and without them, the charity would not be able to function.

“With more than 10 volunteers to every one staff member, our volunteers really are the heart of SPCA,” says Ms Midgen. “These awards are just one way we can share their incredible contributions with the rest of New Zealand.” 

“We are also thankful to our loyal partner Purina, who has sponsored these awards since 2016 and ensures all of the cats and dogs in SPCA’s care nationwide are well fed with Purina ONE. We couldn’t do what we do without their help.”

Extended lockdown periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant many volunteers weren’t able to help as they usually would this year. Despite this, SPCA staff and volunteers around the country nominated over 120 of their most exceptional volunteers, which were then judged by a panel of Purina and SPCA staff.

Purina Country Manager, Francois Le Berrigaud said “Purina believes people and pets are better together. It’s for this reason we are so proud to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work of the SPCA volunteers as the sponsor of these awards for the seventh consecutive year.”

“Beyond this awards celebration, Purina continues its partnership with SPCA to provide 95,000 kgs of cat and dog food per year to the animals in their care.”

Six award categories put a spotlight on the different ways volunteers contribute to SPCA, and SPCA and Purina are announcing the winners to mark the start of National Volunteer Week. The winners receive a Nespresso Breville “Essenza Mini” Espresso Machine, and a large box of Purina ONE pet food.

Best Op Shop Team – Hastings SPCA Op Shop

Fantastic Foster Family - Cherie & Graeme Buckler, SPCA Hastings

Outstanding Young Volunteer – Jason Tang, SPCA Māngere

Going The Extra Mile – Carolyn Callister, SPCA Nelson Op Shop

Most Devoted Volunteer – Marilyn Hagen, SPCA Renwick Centre

Best Centre Volunteer team – Ian Blackler and Rachel Milner, SPCA Christchurch Centre

