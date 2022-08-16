Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heading Into The Rain – Be Prepared In The South

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

The MetService has issued a Red Warning for Westland and Buller – it means the West Coast and upper South Island could see rainfall similar to that in the weather events of February this year and July 2021.

Waka Kotahi System Manager Andrew James says contractors are ready to react as the rain and flooding picks up on Wednesday.

“As of six pm Tuesday evening, there had been no weather-related highway closures in the South Island. However, we expect this to change as the rain sets in”.

Metservice Rainfall forecasts:

•                The ranges of Buller and Westland could see 350-550mm of rain up until Thursday afternoon/evening

•                The Tasman Ranges could see heavy rainfall as well. This area is currently under an Orange Warning, which may be upgraded.

Mr James says road users should delay any non-essential travel until Thursday and check the Waka Kotahi traffic pages for closures before heading out if a trip is unavoidable. Extreme caution on the roads is essential.   

“People need to take care around rivers, particularly at high tides, and areas where we have had slips and flooding in the past,” he says.

West Coast/ Buller

Flooding, slips, and fallen trees are likely around the Westport area, especially in places like the Buller Gorge, SH6, around Lyell and Hawks Crag, where the Buller River can overtop the highway. The rain warning extends into South Westland and may also affect roads south of Hokitika.

Tasman

A number of rivers, including the Motueka and Riwaka, are likely to be affected by torrential rain. People should anticipate bridges may close around Golden Bay/Mohua.

Mr James says SH60 to Golden Bay/ Mohua is likely to be affected by the bad weather.

“Cook’s Corner in Riwaka will be closely watched. We have roving road patrols across the Tasman network overnight and tomorrow”.

Marlborough

350 – 500 mm of rain is forecast to fall in the Richmond Ranges from 7 am Wednesday with lesser amounts in the Sounds.

Mr James says SH6 around Rai Valley, Canvastown and Havelock will be closely monitored.

“The local road network in the Sounds is already saturated, so communities should anticipate roads will closed if necessary to keep people safe”, he says.

The forecast

Rainfall is forecast to peak on Wednesday, but the rain continues into Thursday and may return over the weekend.

Mr James says road crews will be working hard to keep drivers and communities safe over the next few days.

“We ask everyone not to underestimate floodwaters or ignore road closures. Please follow the advice you are get from roading contractors, Waka Kotahi and your local council operators.”

“Our teams will be working hard to reopen roads once rain abates, so please take care around them and other road users’ , Mr James says.

Know your local weather conditions

Road users in affected areas are also encouraged to keep up to date on the latest weather warnings for their region.

MetService Red Warnings for the central and upper South Island

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 