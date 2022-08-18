Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Illegal, Hazardous Dumping In Hutt River Increasing

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

The dumping of hazardous material including asbestos is part of the growing fly tipping problem in Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River.

The Greater Wellington Environment Committee was briefed today on the severity of fly tipping or illegal dumping in the river, which cost the regional council $113,826 in tip fees in the year to July.

A further $3,541 was spent during the same period on a Waste Management bin, while specialist removal was required on several occasions to safely dispose of asbestos.

Figures presented to the committee did not include the running cost of trucks and tractors or wages involved in collecting the waste, although it was noted that on average the River Ranger dedicates two to three hours each day to the problem, equivalent to one full day each week.

Hutt River Ranger Joby Mills said fly tipping was increasing, with commercial dumping now also common.

“Three to four times each week, I’m made aware of it. Every day, I’m patrolling and collecting waste like household rubbish, broken microwaves, stereos and toilets. Tyres and cars are regularly dumped in the river and often I find commercial waste such as building material.” Mr Mills said.

Greater Wellington Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor said a lack of respect for the natural environment was contributing to the problem.

“The river runs through a large urban area where some people consider the river their dumping ground rather than their neighbour,” Cr Gaylor said.

“As well as the cost to ratepayers, fly tipping is harmful to the health of our waterways.”

The committee requested council officers explore a fines regime and other options to address the illegal dumping issue.

Officers will also consider a range of additional measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras as well as community education and awareness initiatives.

Catchment Management General Manager Wayne O’Donnell said in the meantime, the community can help Greater Wellington clean up the river.

“Please report any fly tipping you see by noting details like vehicle descriptions and number plates. Take photos if you can do so safely. Greater Wellington will always protect your privacy,” Mr O’Donnell said.

To report fly tipping, call Greater Wellington’s Environmental hotline: 0800 496 734, or email info@gw.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 