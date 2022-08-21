Kiingitanga Urges Leaders To Change Course In Post Pandemic World

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has urged political leaders to heal the damage of decades past with policies that put people and the environment first.

In his 16th annual Koroneihana address, Kiingi Tuheitia said Aotearoa was at a crossroad and leaders had to decide which path to take.

“Do we stay on the path with the highest suicide rates, mental health problems, high house prices, and low incomes? Or do we choose another path that puts people first and helps us heal the damage of decades past?

“We need to think long-term; to work with Papatuuaanuku instead of bending her to our will; to embrace maatauranga Maaori and Kiingitanga-based solutions; to live according to our tikanga and doing what’s right for the collective, not just the individual.”

To tackle some of society’s biggest issues, The Kiingitanga has supported a range of initiatives from protecting the Pacific Ocean to child health, social justice, youth leadership and the creative arts.

The King also used his speech to address the issue of freshwater, which The Kiingitanga has been fighting since the time of Kiingi Pootatau te Wherewhero more than 160 years ago.

“Waikato Awa will always be part of the Kiingitanga. Our tuupuna travelled on it; they bathed in it; they drank from it; and they ate from it.”

“Iwi Maaori are prepared to share our taonga for the wellbeing of all, but it must be done on our terms and our tikanga – that is our way.”

Kiingi Tuheitia concluded his Koroneihana address by urging Maaori to make sure their identity is strong, their purpose clear and their tikanga was upheld.

“When we know who we are, we can face the future with confidence. This is the way of the Kiingitanga.”

