Manukau Sports Bowl Should Not Go To The Dogs

Auckland Mayoralty and Ōtara-Papatoetoe Board candidate Dr Michael Morris announces that if elected he will work for an immediate ban on greyhound racing at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

A government-commissioned report by Sir Bruce Roberson has highlighted issues of obfuscation, transparency and animal welfare in the greyhound racing industry. There have been an unacceptable number of accidents, injuries and deaths. The government has formally warned the greyhound racing industry that they have placed it 'on notice', but has not been brave enough to institute a ban.

The Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board are calling for new submissions on the Sports Bowl upgrades. The public are strongly in favour of converting the greyhound track into an athletic track, which means greyhound racing will go. Animal Justice Auckland are however concerned that there will be an inevitable delay in the construction process, and in the meantime more animals will suffer and die.

Animal Justice Auckland calls for greyhound racing to be discontinued on council land from December 2022, when their lease expires.

There is no place in the 21st century for outmoded entertainment that involves animal exploitation.

It is pleasing to note that the community have supported abandoning the greyhound race track in favour of showcasing human athleticism. Contributing to animal cruelty and problem gambling is not a good look for the council. Most of those using the greyhound track are from out of Auckland and contribute little or nothing to the local economy.

I look forward to contributing towards developing the Manukau Sports Bowl as a cruelty-free and family friendly place, if I am elected as mayor or local board member.

© Scoop Media

