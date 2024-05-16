Collective Voice Needed For Waikato Economic Development

Waikato Regional Council has responded to news that Te Waka, the regional economic development agency, will cease operations from 30 June 2024.

Chair Pamela Storey said: “On behalf of Waikato Regional Council and the regional community I would like to extend my thanks to the team at Te Waka for their mahi over the past six years.

“They have worked to champion and lead the region’s collective voice for economic and business needs, and I have long expressed my view that the fourth largest region in New Zealand needs a strong, collective voice on regional economic development opportunities and implementation.

“Through the mayoral forum, I am already working to rekindle regional collaboration and coordination focused on opportunities to create jobs, fund infrastructure, lift educational attainment, and so on.

“It’s crucial that the Waikato cements a unified voice. The coalition government has clearly signalled it wants to work with regions that are well coordinated and know what they need from the government,” Cr Storey said.

“A collective approach will ensure our region’s unique needs and opportunities are not only represented but are addressed to ensure we drive the economic prosperity of the Waikato.

“The Waikato is a dynamic region, with ever-changing pressures on its growth, economy and resources. It is important we have a shared vision and voice on the priority regional and sub-regional opportunities that contribute to improved quality of life in our region.

“We will continue to work with iwi, business, local and central government, and community organisations to advocate for the mighty Waikato region,” she said.

