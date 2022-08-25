Poutō Wharf Works Get Set To Kick Off

Work to construct Poutō wharf is set to begin within the next month.

The physical wharf works will be undertaken by STF Limited (STF), specialists in Marine Infrastructure Design, Construction, Maintenance, and Salvage.

Once constructed, the timber wharf will be located just south of Fisherman’s Rock, catering for all-tide access for charter/tourist boats, fishing and recreation. The piling will be steel.

Diane Miller, Kaipara District Council Project Manager for Poutō wharf has had to navigate the project through COVID-lockdowns and supply shortages that have been plaguing construction projects around the country.

“We know the community has been looking forward to a wharf at Poutō for quite some time. Our team and contractors are equally keen and are prepping to start the physical works, aiming for completion before Christmas and the summer break.”

Work onsite is expected to take approximately twelve weeks. The project team is working closely with representatives from Waikaretu marae and Te Uri o Hau to ensure nominated kaitiaki (guardians) are regularly onsite to undertake cultural monitoring during the construction. Waikaretu marae will lead a pre-construction blessing before any work begins.

As part of the work around the wharf construction, Council’s roading team will first widen the access to the beach, addressing community concerns around safety and visibility in a busy area. This work is planned to occur in the next week, and following this, STF Limited will transport the steel piling down to the Point. Physical works for the wharf are then planned to kick off later in September.

The Kaipara Wharves project, which includes the Dargaville pontoon, the Pahi wharf upgrade and pontoon, and the new wharf at Poutō, received $4.95million in PGF funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit. The $265,000 project shortfall was unanimously approved by Kaipara District Elected Members at their April meeting, funded from the district’s financial contributions reserves.

Completing the three Kaipara Wharves projects supports a water-based transport network in Kaipara, connecting communities, and supporting and attracting residents, businesses and tourists to the district. Alongside Kaipara Roads, Kai and Water, Kaipara Wharves is part of the greater Kaipara KickStart programme led by Kaipara District Council to grow the district’s economy and increase community wellbeing.

The project also supports the strategic direction for Northland provided by the Tai Tokerau Economic Development Action Plan, Kaipara District’s Long-Term Plan and numerous regional transport planning initiatives.

© Scoop Media

