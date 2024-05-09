Education Minister Thanks Outgoing NZQA Chair

Minister of Education Erica Stanford has today thanked outgoing New Zealand Qualifications Authority Chair, Hon Tracey Martin.

“Tracey Martin tendered her resignation late last month in order to take up a new role,” Ms Stanford says.

Ms Martin will relinquish the role of Chair on 10 May and current Deputy Chair Pania Gray will act until a new appointment is made.

“Tracey has been Chair since late 2021, coming in at time when the education sector was reeling from the impacts of COVID-19,” Ms Stanford says.

“On behalf of the Government I want to thank her for her dedication, time and commitment to the role.”

