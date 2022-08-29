Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Chill On CLT Funding Support

Monday, 29 August 2022, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

Over $1 million has been granted by Central Lakes Trust (CLT) at the board’s August meeting, supporting 11 initiatives throughout the Central Lakes region.

Iceinline Central Inc. received $350,000 towards covering Alexandra’s Olympic sized outdoor ice rink, stage three of the groups plans to upgrade the facility which commenced back in 2010. Stage one included an upgrade to the ice making plant, making it much more energy efficient. Stage two was the building of a new curling rink facility, and stage three covers the outdoor facility to try and extend the season of the rink by up to six weeks. It also promises to have fewer cancelled days due to weather, says Hugh McIntyre, assistant treasurer for the group.

“It will further lower energy costs and increase ice quality as well as improving lighting,” Mr McIntyre says.

CLT chief executive Susan Finlay says the Trust has worked with Iceinline since the project commenced, supporting all three stages over the years.

“It’s great to see the entire facility will be completely upgraded, it is a wonderful asset for Alexandra and wider community.”

The rink was opened in 1993, and is the largest outdoor facility in the Southern Hemisphere. “Skaters, curlers and ice hockey players have had a wonderful local asset, this will extend its use and benefit for the community,” she says.

Keeping with the chilly theme, Snow Farm NZ Ltd received $225,000 towards the build of stage one of their new base lodge. The build needs to be complete by next season, as their lease is up with neighbour Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground, who own the current Snow Farm base lodge.

Chair for the organisation, “Q” Samuel Belk says they had outgrown the facility, but because of the speed is which they need to get into their new build, they will complete the facility in a couple of stages.

“We are very, very, grateful for the grant, not only because it covers 25% of the project, but also because it kickstarts and provides leadership for the project. We could not exist, at least in our current form, without the support of Central Lakes Trust. Their support has been critical to two projects so far: replacing our prehistoric barely functioning groomer with a modern one and the Musterers Hut, a 36 bed schools hut which will allow more schools to experience the Snow Farm. The base building will allow the Snow Farm to continue to operate and grow as a community and national asset. The partnership with Central Lakes Trust is a critical part of that future,” he says.

Others to receive funding include Tarras School for the resurfacing upgrade of their local swimming pool.

The pool is a valued local community asset, keeping it going means the students and the community at large have a safe place to swim. “The closest public pool to Tarras would be Cromwell, and that is still a fair distance to travel. The community have been very supportive of keeping it going, it's wonderful to receive this funding support from CLT,” says Rachelle Haslegrave, Principal of Tarras school. The school has a roll of 22, expected to grow to 26 by the start of 2023.

Millers Flat School received $49,000 towards the new outside learning and play area, replacing the 30-40 year old playground, which is no longer fit-for-purpose, as it no longer meets health and safety standards.

In total over $1 million was approved at the meeting taking the total grants approved for the financial year to date to $6.82 million, from a grants budget of $12 million.

GRANTS APPROVED – AUGUST 2022

Project grants
Alexandra Men’s Shed TrustTool Replacement & Extension Project$5,000
Central Otago S A R Training & Equipment $14,017
Historic ClydeCommunity Art Project$20,000
Iceinline Central IncorporatedRoof for Ice Rink$350,000
Millers Flat SchoolOutside Learning/ Play Area$49,000
Roxburgh Pool, Punawai Ora 'Safe Water IncRoxburgh Pool$200,000
Snow Farm NZ LtdSnow Farm Base Lodge Stage 1$225,000
St Bathans Area Community Association IncorporatedMemorial Plinth Project$5,000
Tarras SchoolSwimming Pool Resurfacing$25,000
Wakatipu Reforestation TrustPlanting Equipment Trailer$2,550
Wanaka Primary SchoolGarden to Table $10,000
Operational / Programme grants
Southern Lakes Arts Festival TrustFestival of Colour 2023 & Aspiring Conversations 2024$90,000
The Upper Clutha Sports Community TrustFestival of Sport & Recreation 2022$4,700
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – AUGUST 2022:$1,000,267
FINANCIAL YEAR END 2022/2023:$6,821,324

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2022/2023 year only.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Central Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Paranoid Policies On Immigration


If only we could take one tenth of the energy we currently expend on worrying about what Ian Foster’s coaching policies are doing to the All Blacks, and feed it into the national grid. We’d be far better off putting some of that energy into worrying about the harms that our current immigration settings are doing to the nation. Forget the World Cup. There’s a far more important global competition going on to attract skilled labour – from nursing staff to the cutting edge workers in Artificial Intelligence – and New Zealand is losing this contest, hand over fist. People who want to come here, and/or want to stay here, are being driven away by the short-sighted chaotic and inhumane approach we take to the granting of permanent residency...
More>>




 
 

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 