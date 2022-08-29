No Chill On CLT Funding Support

Over $1 million has been granted by Central Lakes Trust (CLT) at the board’s August meeting, supporting 11 initiatives throughout the Central Lakes region.

Iceinline Central Inc. received $350,000 towards covering Alexandra’s Olympic sized outdoor ice rink, stage three of the groups plans to upgrade the facility which commenced back in 2010. Stage one included an upgrade to the ice making plant, making it much more energy efficient. Stage two was the building of a new curling rink facility, and stage three covers the outdoor facility to try and extend the season of the rink by up to six weeks. It also promises to have fewer cancelled days due to weather, says Hugh McIntyre, assistant treasurer for the group.

“It will further lower energy costs and increase ice quality as well as improving lighting,” Mr McIntyre says.

CLT chief executive Susan Finlay says the Trust has worked with Iceinline since the project commenced, supporting all three stages over the years.

“It’s great to see the entire facility will be completely upgraded, it is a wonderful asset for Alexandra and wider community.”

The rink was opened in 1993, and is the largest outdoor facility in the Southern Hemisphere. “Skaters, curlers and ice hockey players have had a wonderful local asset, this will extend its use and benefit for the community,” she says.

Keeping with the chilly theme, Snow Farm NZ Ltd received $225,000 towards the build of stage one of their new base lodge. The build needs to be complete by next season, as their lease is up with neighbour Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground, who own the current Snow Farm base lodge.

Chair for the organisation, “Q” Samuel Belk says they had outgrown the facility, but because of the speed is which they need to get into their new build, they will complete the facility in a couple of stages.

“We are very, very, grateful for the grant, not only because it covers 25% of the project, but also because it kickstarts and provides leadership for the project. We could not exist, at least in our current form, without the support of Central Lakes Trust. Their support has been critical to two projects so far: replacing our prehistoric barely functioning groomer with a modern one and the Musterers Hut, a 36 bed schools hut which will allow more schools to experience the Snow Farm. The base building will allow the Snow Farm to continue to operate and grow as a community and national asset. The partnership with Central Lakes Trust is a critical part of that future,” he says.

Others to receive funding include Tarras School for the resurfacing upgrade of their local swimming pool.

The pool is a valued local community asset, keeping it going means the students and the community at large have a safe place to swim. “The closest public pool to Tarras would be Cromwell, and that is still a fair distance to travel. The community have been very supportive of keeping it going, it's wonderful to receive this funding support from CLT,” says Rachelle Haslegrave, Principal of Tarras school. The school has a roll of 22, expected to grow to 26 by the start of 2023.

Millers Flat School received $49,000 towards the new outside learning and play area, replacing the 30-40 year old playground, which is no longer fit-for-purpose, as it no longer meets health and safety standards.

In total over $1 million was approved at the meeting taking the total grants approved for the financial year to date to $6.82 million, from a grants budget of $12 million.

GRANTS APPROVED – AUGUST 2022

Project grants Alexandra Men’s Shed Trust Tool Replacement & Extension Project $5,000 Central Otago S A R Training & Equipment $14,017 Historic Clyde Community Art Project $20,000 Iceinline Central Incorporated Roof for Ice Rink $350,000 Millers Flat School Outside Learning/ Play Area $49,000 Roxburgh Pool, Punawai Ora 'Safe Water Inc Roxburgh Pool $200,000 Snow Farm NZ Ltd Snow Farm Base Lodge Stage 1 $225,000 St Bathans Area Community Association Incorporated Memorial Plinth Project $5,000 Tarras School Swimming Pool Resurfacing $25,000 Wakatipu Reforestation Trust Planting Equipment Trailer $2,550 Wanaka Primary School Garden to Table $10,000 Operational / Programme grants Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust Festival of Colour 2023 & Aspiring Conversations 2024 $90,000 The Upper Clutha Sports Community Trust Festival of Sport & Recreation 2022 $4,700 TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – AUGUST 2022: $1,000,267 FINANCIAL YEAR END 2022/2023: $6,821,324

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2022/2023 year only.

