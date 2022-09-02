Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manawatū District Council To Put Forward Feilding Community Hub Redevelopment For Three Waters Better Off Funding

Friday, 2 September 2022, 2:27 am
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

Manawatū District Council will apply for $3.76 million to go towards the Manawatū Community Hub (Feilding Library) Redevelopment project, as part of the government’s Three Waters “Better Off Funding” to help offset costs with the Three Waters transition.

Whilst Manawatū District Council is strongly opposed to the Government’s Three Water Reform model, it was agreed at this week’s Council meeting to make an application for the tranche one funding. Council Chief Executive Shayne Harris delivered a report to Council in which he confirmed meetings with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) resulted in strong indications that the Community Hub Redevelopment project would qualify for funding under the criteria.

Councillors had earlier questioned if by putting in an application that was successful, they would waive any right to vocalise their opposition to the Three Water Reforms. Manawatū District Council has been assured that they can continue to pushback against the reforms and will continue to do so through Communities 4 Local Democracy – a group comprising 31 other councils from across New Zealand who oppose the government’s approach.

If Council’s application to the Better Off Funding is successful, this could free up money that had been earmarked for the Community Hub Redevelopment to be utilised for other projects.

$500 million has been made available to councils throughout New Zealand in the first tranche of Three Waters Better Off Funding, which has no direct impact on our ratepayers. However, tranche two funding of $2 billion, not due until July 2024, would be a direct debt to the new four Water Services entities.
 

