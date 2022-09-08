Urgent International Investment Needed To Combat Terrorism And Its Impact

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand (IWCNZ) urges the United Nations and all nation states working to counterterrorism and to support victims of terrorism to work collaboratively to invest in education, their communities and their own systems and wish to reiterate the statement of our Prime Minister given over three years ago at the Memorial Service for those lost in the Christchurch Mosque attacks (March 28,2019):

“We cannot confront these issues alone, none of us can. But the answer to them lies in a simple concept that is not bound by domestic borders, that isn’t based on ethnicity, power base or even forms of governance. The answer lies in our humanity.”

IWCNZ and its Emeritus National Coordinator, Dr. Maysoon Salama, who is also a New Zealand-based Palestinian and who lost her eldest son in the massacre of worshippers in the Christchurch mosques together, say painful lessons must be shared and acted on to protect communities from future acts of terrorism[AD1] , to ensure victims get the support they need in the future and to put systems in place to ensure hatred, which is a virus that thrives on ignorance and isolation, does not grow.

Dr Salama was asked to speak at the United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism on a panel addressing terrorist attacks based on xenophobia, racism, and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief (XRIRB). Dr Salama’s son Ata Mohammad Ata Elayyan was one of 51 people killed in the 2019 attacks. There were also forty Muslims bullet-wounded, more than 200 who were present- but-survived without physical injury, numerous witnesses and thousands of family members, friends, and professional colleagues, in New Zealand and internationally, all who were left traumatised.

“Many still suffer - physically, psychologically, spiritually, and financially. Tragically, terrorist attacks continue, and perpetrators appear to be inspired by the motivations and violent actions of others. Governments must proactively put systems in place to prepare for future terrorist attacks.

Prime Minister Ardern has acknowledged no nation is immune to the viruses of hate, fear, or othering. IWCNZ wonders, as did our Prime Minister, which nation or nations will discover the cure? The Council supports Prime Minister Ardern’s call for a collective international response to violence and terrorism and agree with her that: ‘the greatest challenge to our shared humanity is, ignorance’. We also support the Christchurch Call and stronger legislation to control publication of hate-speech on social and legacy media.

However, IWCNZ cautions that following terrorist attacks, even well-meaning governments and their agencies can exacerbate the suffering of individuals and impact the unity of communities because they are hampered by institutionalized thinking, bureaucracy, and political expediency. Likewise, such approaches may have existed even prior to the attack as the NZ Royal Commission of Inquiry into the attacks concluded NZSIS had been focused on possible cases of Islamic extremism rather than the more prevalent and openly discussed white supremacist discourse happening under their noses.

“Those of us, most affected by terrorism, must educate our neighbours and friends, our politicians and policy makers and, most importantly, our children if we want to rid the world of bigotry and the violent acts that occur in its wake. To achieve this, we need global investment in universal education and the systems that support it,” advises Dr Salama.

IWCNZ is confident as more girls and boys become better educated, the adults they become will demand greater investment in education for their own children. The Council also calls for more research into how young people become radicalised. It is imperative that parents and communities know the warning signs and how to identify concerning behaviour as well as the proactive steps which can be taken to assist the individuals to shift to the right direction.

Dr Salama and IWCNZ call on representatives of the UN member states to listen carefully to the lessons learnt by the victims of terrorism and to act on that knowledge to pass legislation and to implement structures to build resilience in the event of future attacks.

We have learnt that efforts to rebuild the impacted community must be culturally appropriate and involve community organisations. One size does not fit all.

We’ve learnt that faith-based practitioners and trauma experts are essential to the initial response and should be involved when needed over the longer period of recovery.

Reparations and compensation should be carefully considered and paid to assist in the physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial recovery of those affected by terrorism. Individual and family needs must also be well-resourced to prevent disputes and other unintended consequences as time passes.”

We call on the United Nations, its member states, civil society, the media, and the business community to actively seek out ways to better support communities who have experienced terror attacks

“The victims of terror can tell you in detail what hindered and what helped us cope with the ongoing effects of the horror we experienced. Listen to us and learn so that we can combat radicalisation, prevent future terrorist attacks, and better support the victims who have been injured and lost to us.” emphasised Dr. Salama.

© Scoop Media

