Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZMSA Statement On The PGY1 Position Shortage

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Medical Students' Association - NZMSA

Aotearoa has been facing an ongoing crisis around understaffing in our healthcare sector. ASMS predicts that almost 3000 more doctors across hospital care and primary care are needed to address the shortages.1 With such a huge issue facing our system many are looking towards the new generation of doctors to fill these spaces and much has been said about increasing numbers of medical students entering the workforce. NZMSA welcomes any initiatives that aim to address the current workforce shortages.

Much has been said recently about increasing the number of medical students entering medical school and as representatives of the medical students in Aotearoa, while excited at the prospect of increasing the numbers of students in our field, find that this alone will not result in more doctors entering the workforce in Aotearoa following graduation.

We recognize the need for increasing the number of Post Graduate Year 1 (PGY1) positions available to graduating medical students as key to this issue. In 2021 there were 561 graduates who applied for first year jobs in Aotearoa through the ACE scheme. This was an increase from previous years. Only 528 of these were matched to a job due to the lack of PGY1 positions available.

Thus, despite the doctor shortage, 33 students who were eligible to apply to work in Aotearoa were not matched with a job. 2 NZMSA identifies this as a key bottleneck in the medical school to system pipeline and feels that it is a key issue in the bigger picture of health workforce shortages.

Current medical students identify this is an area of great concern for them. Many want to stay and work in Aotearoa but are concerned about their job prospects. NZMSA also recognises the great loss for our medical system in the event that these young doctors are forced to seek employment overseas, not just from a staff shortage perspective, but also because these doctors have trained in our domestic system and are familiar with the needs of Aotearoa’s population. That knowledge is key to helping address the health needs of our society especially for our under-served communities.

Further investing is needed in infrastructure and staffing to allow the creation of more PGY1 positions to allow every medical student who graduates from a university in Aotearoa to be able to find work in the country's health workforce. NZMSA also believes that this work should have a central focus on developing rural and underserved areas to increase the flow of health professionals into these communities. 

NZMSA’s position is that the acute need for more PGY1 positions is a key issue not just for students but for the health workforce as a whole.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On What The Rise Of Liz Truss Signals For Us


True, the writing is a bit florid, but the following passages capture a few of the psychological realities that have been dawning for some time: Very few of us realize with conviction the intensely unusual, unstable, complicated, unreliable, temporary nature of the economic organization by which [we] have lived for the last half century. We assume some of the most peculiar and temporary of our late advantages as natural, permanent, and to be depended on, and we lay our plans accordingly...
More>>




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 