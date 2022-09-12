Who Are These People? Auckland’s Local Election Candidates

A total of 466 candidates are standing in Auckland’s local elections.

The good news is, voters don’t have to get to know all of them, just candidates standing in their area and those standing for mayor Your personalised voting paper will specifically identify the candidates for the area you’re registered to vote in.

“We are really pleased with the number of candidates who have put their hand up to lead Auckland as it means voters are likely to have more choices that are reflective of their community. Research shows that having this kind of choice, leads to more voters participating,” says Rose Leonard, Auckland Council’s Manager Governance Services.

Voting opens Friday 16 September and closes midday Saturday 8 October.

For full details visit OurAuckland

