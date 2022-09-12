Who Are These People? Auckland’s Local Election Candidates
Monday, 12 September 2022, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
A total of 466 candidates are standing in Auckland’s
local elections.
The good news is, voters don’t have
to get to know all of them, just candidates standing in
their area and those standing for mayor Your personalised
voting paper will specifically identify the candidates for
the area you’re registered to vote in.
“We are
really pleased with the number of candidates who have put
their hand up to lead Auckland as it means voters are likely
to have more choices that are reflective of their community.
Research shows that having this kind of choice, leads to
more voters participating,” says Rose Leonard, Auckland
Council’s Manager Governance Services.
Voting
opens Friday 16 September and closes midday Saturday 8
October.
For full details visit OurAuckland
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...More>>