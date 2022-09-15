Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Grants Top $200,000

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

 

Masterton District Council has allocated more than $200,000 in Community Wellbeing and Community Events grants.

A total of 36 applications were received for Community Wellbeing grants, totalling $297,812 from a budget of $130,102.

The Council’s Awards and Grants Committee last week allocated 34 Community Wellbeing grants amounting to $126,240 after hearing from 27 presenters last week via Zoom.

There were 19 applications received for Community Events grants, totalling $179,470 from a budget of $82,000. The committee heard from 12 presenters, allocating 18 grants amounting to $78,026.

Committee Chair Gary Caffell said making decisions on grant applications was always difficult.

“We received many excellent applications, as we always do, but our budgets are limited and that sometimes requires tough decisions to be made. But it is always gratifying to see the excellent work being done in our community, often by volunteers,” he said.

Details of grants below:

Community Wellbeing grants

Access Radio Wairarapa Charitable Trust - $1,500 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Age Concern Wairarapa - $3,000 - Funding towards the establishment and design of a website.

Alzheimer's Wairarapa Inc - $3,000 - Funding towards the expenses for the Out and About Group.

Good Bitches Trust - $1,500 - Funding towards expenses for the Baking it Better programme.

Henley Mens Shed Incorporated - $2,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Kidz Need Dadz - $2,000 - Funding for Wairarapa Meetings, Dadzkare and towards the Parenting "Info for New Dads" projects.

King Street Artworks Inc - $5,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Leaving the Ladder Down - $1,000 - Funding towards a Programme Coordinator for the teen parents and babies Summer School Holiday Programme.

Little Bundles Wairarapa - $1,500 - Funding towards creating little bundles packs for babies.

Mahi Tahi Tatou Charitable Trust - $5,000 - Funding towards the Drop-in service.

Masterton Community Toy Library - $1,500 - Funding towards rent.

Masterton District Brass Band - $10,000 - Funding towards expanding the Learner Programme into two more schools in Masterton.

Masterton Foodbank Incorporated - $2,500 - Funding towards food for community food parcels.

Masterton Young Citizens Club Inc - $6,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Order of St John = $2,500 - Funding towards operational costs of running the health shuttles for the benefit of Masterton residents.

Oxford Street Community Garden - $1,640 - Funding for gardening supplies and trestle tables.

People First NZ Incorporated - $2,000 - Funding towards operating expenses of the Masterton People First Group.

Pioneer Sports Club - $2,500 - Funding of kai for the JAB players and a barbeque for away games.

Rangitāne o Wairarapa: Tūranga Rau - $10,000 - Funding towards the Tākaro project.

Shear History Trust - $12,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Shelter Masterton Incorporated - $5,000 - Funding towards a Residents’ Support Fund.

SPCA (Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) - $5,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

StarJam Charitable Trust - $1,000 - Funding of the venue hire for the Magical Movers workshops.

Te Kura O Papatūānuku Wairarapa Earth School Charitable Trust - $2,600 - Funding towards the Fruit Trees in Schools programme for three Masterton schools.

Victim Support Wairarapa - $2,000 - Funding towards the Volunteer Support Worker Programme.

Volunteering Wairarapa - $1,500 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Wairarapa Citizens Advice Bureau Inc - $1,500 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Wairarapa Community Centre Trust - $2,000 - Funding towards the new Urban Allotment Garden.

Wairarapa Road Safety Council - $10,000 - Funding to support the Wairarapa Driver Mentor Programme.

Wairarapa Search and Rescue - $2,500 - Funding towards operating expenses.

Wairarapa Women's Centre - $2,000 - Funding for programme delivery fees and venue hire for women’s yoga movement sessions.

Wairarapa Youth Charitable Trust - $5,000 - Funding towards operating expenses.

YMCA Central Incorporated - $5,000 - Funding towards the Raise Up Masterton Programme.

Youthline Wairarapa Branch - $5,000 - Funding towards the Standing Tall mental health wellbeing programme.

Total - $126,240

Community Events Fund

All Kiwi Sports Club Incorporated - $10,000 - 36th NZ Cycle Classic

Douglas Villa Association Football Club Incorporated - $3,500 - 2022 Junior Soccer Tournament

Eastside Community Group - $3,000 - 2022 Spring Festival

Equippers Masterton Trust - $1,500 - Colour Party

Golden Shears International Shearing Championship Society Incorporated - $11,347 - 61st Golden Shears

Masterton Agricultural & Pastoral Association - $1,000 - Fashion in the Field

Masterton Motorplex Incorporated - $15,000 - 2022 Drag Racing Season

Mauriceville Kopuaranga Fair Association - $2,000 - Mauriceville Country Fair

NZ Aerobatic Club Incorporated - $1,000 - National Aerobatic Club Championships

NZ Red Cross - $3,000 - Ahmadiyya Community Events

Jane ROSS - $5,000 - Wairarapa Film Festival

Tinui Horse Sports - $1,879 - Tinui Horse Sports and Family Day Out

Volunteering Wairarapa - $3,000 - Wairarapa Walking Festival 2022

Wairarapa Balloon Society Incorporated - $10,000 - Balloon Festival

Wairarapa Dressage - $1,500 - 2023 Regional Championship Show

Wairarapa Fijian Community - $1,200 - Fijian Language Week and Celebration Day

Wairarapa Maths Association - $600 - 2022 Matharapa

Wairarapa REAP - $3,500 - 2022 Wairarapa Schools Kapa Haka Festival

Total - $78,026

